Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

Iran’s armed forces will goal Israel’s coronary heart if it makes “the slightest move” in opposition to the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi advised a army parade on Monday.

“If you make slightest move against our nation … our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime,” Raisi stated in a televised speech.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognise, says it won’t settle for Iran as “a nuclear threshold state”, whereas Tehran and world powers have been making an attempt to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

Almost a 12 months of oblique talks between Tehran and Washington had been suspended final month. Israel says it won’t be certain by any deal and will ultimately take unilateral motion in opposition to Iranian nuclear websites

