Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Opening First Michigan Restaurant In East Lansing

(CBS Detroit) — A southern quick meals staple is making its solution to Michigan.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers confirms it’s within the early planning phases of its first restaurant within the state, which can be positioned in East Lansing.

The quick meals chain says Michiganders can count on it to open later this 12 months.

