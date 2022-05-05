Raj Thackeray’s Party Workers Arrested For “Creating Tension”: Police

Loudspeaker row: Earlier on Wednesday, Raj Thackeray had reiterated his protest in opposition to loudspeakers.

Nashik:

A complete of 150 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Party staff had been arrested in Nashik district of Maharashtra for creating “communal tension” within the district, knowledgeable native police officers.

The arrests are a part of ‘Preventive actions’ undertaken by the state police to take care of a regulation and order scenario amid MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s attraction to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker exterior mosques.

“150 MNS workers have been arrested so far for creating communal tensions in Nashik. Preventive actions are being taken against those involved in such activities. Police have been deployed in all sensitive spots to ensure law and order situation,” stated BG Shekhar Patil, Inspector General of Police, Nashik on Wednesday.

Over the problem of elimination of unlawful loudspeakers, IGP stated, “We are taking action as per rules laid down by the law. If there is any loudspeaker in operation without the permission of authorities then action will be taken against them.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Raj Thackeray reiterated his protest in opposition to loudspeakers and stated that “Hanuman Chalisa will continue to be played outside mosques till the time government acts and address the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeakers.”

“As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5 am violating the guidelines. We want peace in the state. I want to ask the police, you are taking action only against our workers. My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitation,” stated Raj Thackeray.

The MNS chief additional stated: “It’s not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it’s (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue.”

“MNS leaders will continue to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed,” he added.

The loudspeakers row began when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra authorities to take away loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS staff will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed in opposition to Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to individuals to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers within the areas the place loudspeakers are used for ‘Azaan’.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)