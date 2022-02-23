Rajasthan BJP Chief Compares State Budget With “Dark-Skinned Bride”

“It seems to be a ‘daubed up’ budget,” Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia mentioned (File)

Jaipur:

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday kicked up an issue by evaluating the state finances with the face of a dark-complexioned bride after getting a great makeover.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot introduced the Budget for the yr 2022-23, Mr Poonia mentioned, “It seems to be a ‘daubed up’ budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.”

The remarks drew robust criticism with the ruling Congress concentrating on him for utilizing such a language towards ladies.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra mentioned, “Satish Poonia ji has not only insulted women, but also hurt the dignity of women with such indecent and irresponsible remarks. Using derogatory words for women, sisters and daughters has become the hallmark of BJP leaders.”

Lokesh Sharma, officer on particular responsibility (OSD) to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, additionally pitched in to criticise the BJP chief over the feedback.

“Respect for women is paramount. Such a racist comment by Satish Poonia ji against women, while criticising the budget, is not appropriate. We all have the responsibility to respect women,” he tweeted.