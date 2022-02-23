Rajasthan Budget 2022: Health, Education, Employment In Special Focus

Ashok Gehlot additionally introduced the recruitment of 10,000 English medium lecturers within the first part.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday introduced the Budget for the 12 months 2022-23, with the primary concentrate on sectors like well being, training, infrastructure, social safety and tourism.

Presenting the Budget within the Rajasthan Assembly, Mr Gehlot through the nearly three-hour-long speech introduced the launch of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme with an goal to supply 100 days of employment in city areas.

The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is within the strains of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), for which a Rs 800 crore price range has been proposed.

Another main announcement within the price range is to implement the outdated pension scheme from subsequent 12 months for all workers appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

“We all know that the employees associated with government services should feel secure about the future, only then they can make their invaluable contribution towards good governance during the service period. Therefore, for all the employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004, I propose to implement the old pension scheme,” he stated.

Mr Gehlot additionally proposed to extend the well being cowl underneath the state authorities’s a lot bold Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per 12 months per household. He additionally introduced that IPD and OPD providers shall be free-of-cost in state-run hospitals.

For electrical energy shoppers, 50 models free electrical energy for these utilizing 100 models, Rs 3/per unit grant for all home shoppers as much as 150 models and Rs 2/unit grant for shoppers of 150 to 300 models and above as per the slab. The state authorities will spend Rs 4,500 crore.

“Like always, we have taken care of every section of the society in the Budget. Management of the corona crisis in the state has been appreciated across the world.

“It is my privilege that I’m presenting the primary separate agriculture price range. It will set a brand new horizon within the agriculture sector within the state,” Mr Gehlot said.

In the first agriculture budget, Mr Gehlot announced an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna, which was Rs 2,000 crore in the last Budget.

The Budget for the year 2022-23, proposed Rs 2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, under which 5 lakh farmers will be benefitted.

He also announced to make 125 days of employment in MGNREGA instead of 100 days. The state government will bear the expenditure of Rs 700 crore.

Mr Gehlot also announced Rs 500 crore for SC-ST Development Fund and allocated Rs 100 crore for EWS families.

The Chief Minister also proposed to conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam in July, 2022. The state government had recently cancelled the examination due to controversies related to the paper leak case.

He said that an anti-cheating cell will be set up in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

He said that no application fee will be charged from the old candidates for this examination to be held afresh and all the facilities given to the candidates at the time of REET examination will also be made available again.

Along with this, the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination has been increased from 32,000 to 62,000 to give more employment opportunities to the youth.

During the present government’s tenure so far, more than 1 lakh youth have been appointed and recruitment is under process for about 1.25 lakh posts. Mr Gehlot said that “within the 5 years of the earlier authorities, about 2 lakh recruitments have been completed, whereas now we have reached this quantity in simply three years”.

“Now I declare to recruit about 1 lakh extra posts in numerous departments within the coming 12 months,” Mr Gehlot introduced.

To guarantee the standard of training within the English medium, Mr Gehlot introduced the creation of a separate cadre of English medium lecturers underneath all topics. About 10,000 English medium lecturers shall be recruited in these faculties within the first part.

In view of the recognition of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools and the demand of oldsters and college students for admission in them, 1,000 extra Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools shall be began in city and rural areas within the coming 12 months.

Under the CM Digital Service Scheme introduced by the Chief Minister, 1.33 crore girls will get web enabled smartphones for 3 years.

He introduced to offer trade standing to tourism and hospitality, which have been affected largely on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

