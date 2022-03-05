Rajasthan Chief Minister, Others Summoned By Court In Phone-Tapping Case

Rajasthan telephone tapping case: The subsequent listening to within the matter is on March 16. (File)

Jaipur:

The Additional Sessions Court in Jaipur issued notices to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi and others, asking them to look earlier than it on March 16 within the matter of an alleged telephone tapping.

The courtroom additionally issued notices to former chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, former extra chief decretary Rohit Kumar Singh, former DGP Bhupendra Singh, Special Operations Group (SOG) ADG Ashok Rathore, SOG police station SHO Ravindra Kumar Bhuria and the chief minister’s OSD Lokesh Sharma.

Notices have been issued on a revision petition filed by Advocate O P Solanki. The subsequent listening to within the matter is on March 16.

Mr Solanki had filed the petition within the decrease courtroom over the phone-tapping allegations throughout the energy tussle inside the ruling Congress in 2020.

A case had additionally been filed within the Delhi crime department within the alleged phone-tapping. The case was filed on the criticism of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Chief Minister’s OSD Lokesh Sharma had additionally appeared earlier than the crime department for questioning. The phone-tapping controversy erupted in July 2020 in Rajasthan.

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced amidst a rise up in opposition to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by his the then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 occasion MLAs supporting him.

It was alleged that Lokesh Sharma circulated the audio clips purportedly having the dialog a couple of conspiracy to topple the Congress authorities.

On the premise of the audio clips, Congress chief Mahesh Joshi had lodged complaints with the SOG and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Rajasthan Police however the FIR didn’t point out that Gajendra Singh referred to in a clip was Union minister Shekhawat.

The SOG later closed the case after the Congress excessive command intervened to resolve the problems between Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot. Mr Sharma has rejected the allegations of telephone tapping.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)