Rajasthan Cop Found Hanging From Tree: Police

Alwar, Rajasthan:

A police head constable allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday, officers mentioned.

Head Constable Dhruv Singh Jat (44) was discovered hanging from the tree alongside the highway in an space underneath NEB police station limits. He was posted at Udyog Nagar police station in Alwar, police mentioned.

Before leaving the home on Thursday night, Jat informed his household that he was going to Jaipur for official work.

No suicide word was recovered from the scene and the physique was handed over to the household after autopsy, police added.

