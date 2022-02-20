Rajasthan Journalist Arrested In Teachers’ Exam Paper Leak Case: Police

REET paper leak: So far, 40 individuals have been arrested on this connection. (Representational)

Jaipur:

A information channel reporter was arrested on Saturday in reference to the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case, police stated.

Based on interrogation of an accused within the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the position of reporter Bablu Meena was discovered within the paper leak, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ashok Rathore stated in a press release.

Mr Meena hails from Dausa district and has been related to a information channel for the final 10 years in Jalore, he stated.

Police stated he had additionally appeared within the REET examination.

The SOG has to date arrested 40 individuals in connection to paper leak incident that occurred in September final yr.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)