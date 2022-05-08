Rajasthan Police team in Noida to arrest TV journalist

A workforce of Rajasthan Police is in Noida in Uttar Pradesh to arrest TV journalist Aman Chopra for allegedly selling enmity between totally different teams and hurting spiritual sentiments, an official mentioned on Sunday.

According to Dungarpur Kotwali police station, an FIR was registered towards Chopra by a person alleging that the journalist gave false and fictitious particulars by displaying that the demolition of a temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district was completed by the Rajasthan authorities as an act of revenge following the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Three FIRs have been registered towards Chopra, together with in Bundi, Alwar and Dungarpur districts, underneath varied sections pertaining to sedition, outraging spiritual sentiments and selling enmity between two teams and underneath the IT Act on April 23.

Chopra bought a keep from the Rajasthan excessive court docket on his arrest in two FIRs registered towards him in Bundi and Alwar district, however is dealing with an arrest warrant following an area court docket order in Dungarpur district, police mentioned.

“Our team is camping in Noida and searching all possible locations to trace him. Yesterday, also our team went to Chopra’s house but he was not found there and his residence was locked,” Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi advised PTI.

He mentioned the excessive court docket order doesn’t point out the FIR registered in Dungarpur and keep was given on his arrest in FIRs registered in Bundi and Alwar districts.

When requested about cooperation from the Noida police within the matter, Joshi mentioned, “Our team was stopped and asked to come to a local police station before directly acting on the arrest warrant. We cannot say that it is full cooperation.”

He mentioned Noida Police was already knowledgeable concerning the case particulars and this was the second time the police workforce had gone for his arrest.

However, the officers of the Noida Police mentioned they supplied full help to the Rajasthan Police in finishing up all due procedures, even because the information anchor was not discovered at his house within the Bisrakh space.

“The action was to be taken by the Rajasthan police and not the UP police. We did help them and assist them as per procedures, and carried out the entries. We helped them in issuing the notice, identifying the location and there was no hindrance from our side,” further deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Elamaran G, advised PTI.

Earlier on April 28, a workforce of Rajasthan police had landed up on the workplace of Chopra in Noida Sector 16A in reference to the FIRs lodged towards him within the state however the scribe was not discovered there additionally, based on sources.