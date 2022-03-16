Sports
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag wants to pick Ravichandran Ashwin’s brains in IPL 2022 | Cricket News – Times of India
JAIPUR: Excited to share the dressing room with Ravichandran Ashwin, younger Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag stated he desires to “pick the brains” of the ace Indian off-spinner within the upcoming IPL.
Ashwin has been one of many star additions to RR’s squad as he was purchased by the inaugural IPL champions for Rs 5 crore after an aggressive bidding conflict with Delhi Captials.
Playing his fourth season for the Royals, the 20-year-old Parag stated he’s eagerly wanting ahead to work with Ashwin.
“That will definitely be Ashwin… If not the best ever, he’s like one of the best off-spinners going around in the world,” stated Parag, a spin bowling all-rounder stated in a launch issued by his franchise.
“I’ll definitely try to carry a red ball with me in the tournament so that I can get a few tips.
“But even with the white ball, I feel if I can choose his brains on the varieties and all of the mysteries. I feel my white-ball bowling goes to be a lot better after the season,” he added.
The all-rounder from Guwahati already has 30 IPL matches under his belt, and is ready to make the most of his fourth season in the league.
“I began my IPL journey on the Royals, and I’m delighted that I used to be purchased again. I do know there have been 4 groups concerned within the bidding and it was good to see that as a result of which means I’ve been doing one thing proper,” said Parag, who was bought back By RR for Rs 3.80 crore.
The youngster, who has recently appeared in his graduation exams, said he always wanted to return to the Royals squad.
“Why this group means a lot to me is due to the very household vibe, the place everybody takes care of you, everybody could be very pleasant and approachable,” he said while quarantining ahead of the season.
In the recent Ranji Trophy, the Assam cricketer scored 293 from six innings at an average of 48.83 with his highest being 91 (vs Uttar Pradesh). He also took seven wickets at an average of 24.42.
But Parag conceded that it was an “common” domestic season going by the standard he has set for himself.
“I missed a couple of 100s, I feel I used to be in good nick and was batting properly. In phrases of bowling too, I obtained my first five-for.
“So sure, there’s nonetheless big scope for enchancment. The focus now could be on prepping up for the IPL as I’ve performed much less white ball cricket within the final month or so, however a couple of classes of excellent observe ought to assist in making ready,” he stated.
The teenager hopes to complete extra matches for his franchise within the upcoming IPL.
“I think a lot of people will tell you this, the role that I play is the toughest one in T20 cricket, batting at 6 or 7, finishing off games.
“I do know I have never produced as many performances as I’d have appreciated, however I feel now I perceive myself a lot better as a participant and perceive what my strengths are. So, I hope it should be my 12 months,” Parag signed off.
