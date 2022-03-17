Rajasthan Royals reveal Chahal’s contribution to science. Watch funny video

Yuzvendra Chahal and his new IPL group Rajasthan Royals are having a blast on social media it appears. Chahal, who is thought for his witty and hilarious movies on Instagram, has been fairly energetic for the Rajasthan Royals’ social media accounts. After they lately shared a tweet that stated he has been appointed the group captain which was then hilariously revealed that he had hacked into their account, they’ve now shared a video relating to Chahal which is able to depart you in splits.

The video exhibits Yuzvendra Chahal’s contribution to science in a sort of spoof which is able to make you chuckle out loud. The video begins with a voiceover saying “NASA was looking for the reason to how and why the moon is still spinning around the Earth and they find out this exclusive information”. Then it’s hilariously proven that Yuzvendra Chahal is the rationale as he delivers his spin ball which matches out of the orbit.

Shared 23 hours in the past, the video has garnered 1.4 million views to date. “Yuzvendra Chahal’s contribution to science, REVEALED,” they wrote because the caption of the video as they tagged Chahal.

Watch the humorous video under:

The publish attracted a whole lot of humorous feedback as folks stated that perhaps Chahal hacked RR’s Instagram account once more

“RR Admin + Yuzi bhai = entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,” commented an Instagram person. “Next one… Yuzi hacked RR Instagram,” one other stated. “Yuzi to NASA walo se bhi khatrnak hai,” posted a 3rd.

What do you consider this hilarious video of Yuzvendra Chahal?