Rajasthan Royals tweet Lagaan’s dialogue ahead of IPL 2022 final, Gujarat Titans reply. Seen viral post yet?

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns towards Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in only a few hours. Ahead of the much-awaited occasion, a Twitter dialog between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans has created a buzz. It has additionally prompted individuals to root for his or her favorite crew.

It all began when Rajasthan Royals posted a video from their official Twitter deal with. “Sach aur Saahas hai, jiske mann mein,” they captioned the video. The phrase when roughly translated to English means, “Those who have truth and courage in their heart. ”

The video opens to show the rising sun, followed by a cricket stadium. The voiceover on the 15 seconds video is a famous dialogue from the film Lagaan that says, “Aur phir us aitehasik din ki subha hui jab suraj ki pehli kiran cricket ke maidan par padi (after which the historic day dawned when the primary rays of the solar fell on the cricket discipline).”

Gujarat Titans quoted the tweet a few hours later and wrote, “Ant mein jeet cricket ki hai…” Their caption when loosely translated from Hindi means, “At the end cricket wins.”

Take a take a look at the viral Twitter trade beneath:

The dialog between the inaugural IPL winners and the debutants forward of the blockbuster remaining is profitable hearts on-line. People have additionally flocked to the feedback part to assist their favorite groups.

“Looks like Gujarat Titans will win the IPL trophy. I support RR, but I think GT will win,” posted a Twitter person. “All the best GT, from MI fan,” commented one other. “Legends..,” posted a 3rd.

Which crew are you rooting for within the IPL 2022 remaining?”