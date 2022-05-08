Sports
Rajesh Bhandari appointed boxing Task Force secretary for postponed Asian Games | Boxing News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) vp Rajesh Bhandari has been appointed because the secretary of the Task Force which can conduct the game throughout the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games.
The choice was taken by the Olympic Council of Asia‘s Executive Board in its assembly held in Tashkent on Friday, the identical day the Games have been postponed indefinitely amid a surge in COVID-19 instances in China.
“The OCA Executive Board in its meeting held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 6th of May 2022 unanimously decided to constitute a “Task Force” to run the technical conduct of Boxing event during the 19th Asian Games,” the OCA mentioned in assertion on Sunday.
Besides Bahndari, the committee will comprise Canada’s Fiacco Pasquale Lucio, who will function a technical delegate, whereas Selwati Hadi Soejono of Indonesia will assume the place of the coordinator.
Qatar’s Yousuf Ali Al-Kazim and OCA’s Haidar Farman have been appointed as members of the Task Force, which can even embrace a consultant type the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC).
The Asian Games, which have been initially scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, at the moment are anticipated to happen in 2023.
At the 2018 Asian Games, India had received two medals in boxing, together with a gold by Amit Panghal.
