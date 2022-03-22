Rajiv Gandhi Convict Asked To Approach Supreme Court For Bail

The Madras High Court mentioned it can’t comply with the identical yardstick adopted by the Supreme Court.

Chennai:

Wondering which authorized provision will empower a High Court to grant bail to a convict, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Nalini Sriharan, one of many seven convicts within the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to strategy the Supreme Court to hunt the reduction.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy raised the query when a writ petition from Nalini got here for additional listening to, right now.

Originally, Nalini (now on parole granted by the Tamil Nadu authorities) had filed a petition praying the court docket to order her launch even with out the consent of the state Governor.

Now that the Supreme Court had granted bail to A G Perarivalan, one other convict in the identical case, her counsel pleaded the bench to use the identical yardstick and grant bail to Nalini.

Observing that the highest court docket is the supreme judicial physique within the nation and that the High Court can’t comply with the identical yardstick adopted by the previous, the bench requested the counsel beneath what authorized provision a High Court can grant bail to a convict. The bench suggested the counsel to strategy the Supreme Court with the bail plea.

As regards the primary plea of launch from the case, the bench posted the matter for March 24.

The Supreme Court had on March 9 granted bail to Perarivalan, serving life sentence within the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, being attentive to the submission that he has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct contained in the jail and in the course of the interval of parole has been passable.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a lady suicide bomber, recognized as Dhanu, at a ballot rally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)