Rajiv, Senthil collect 7 points for Honda Racing India in Race 1 of 2022 ARRC

Honda Racing India Team’s Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar completed twelfth and thirteenth respectively within the first race of Round 2 FIM Asia Road Racing Championships (ARRC) to gather seven factors on the Sepang International Circuit right here on Saturday.

Starting sixteenth on the grid, Rajiv overtook Indonesian rider Fitriansyah Kete within the first lap itself and continued to experience on the 14th spot until lap 4.

Thereafter, Rajiv moved up one place in lap 5 and lap 6 and maintained his momentum to cross the end line with a timing of 20:12.398s, incomes 4 beneficial factors for his group.

Senthil too showcased his full energy on the racetrack and clocked one of the best lap time of two:29.301s, his new quickest lap time on the Sepang International Circuit, to complete the race one spot behind Rajiv. He collected three factors for his efforts.

“I am not happy with the qualifier session. My entire focus was to maintain a steady position in the race and earn points for the team. Despite the tough competition, I kept my cool and concentrated on my skills to make no mistakes on the track. With today’s learning, I shall push harder in tomorrow’s race to mark my position in the top 10,” Rajiv mentioned.

Senthil added: “I was a bit nervous while starting from the last row. However, I applied all my strategies and learned to build a strong pace. While competing with all the international riders, I gained much confidence and recorded my personal best lap time of 2:29.301s at the Sepang circuit.”

