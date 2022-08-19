Rajnath Singh Reveals He Wanted To Join The Army, Even Gave Exam, But…

Rajnath Singh mentioned he wished to hitch the military and even gave the examination, however couldn’t achieve this.

Imphal, Manipur:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at this time mentioned that he wished to hitch the military however couldn’t as a consequence of difficulties in his household.

Addressing the personnel of the Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army in Imphal, Rajnath Singh recounted how he appeared for the examination to get into the forces.

“I want to share a story from my childhood. I also wanted to join the army, and once I appeared for the examination of the Short Service Commission. I gave the written exam. But, because of certain situations in my family, including the death of my father, I couldn’t join the army,” he mentioned.

“You will see, if you give the army uniform to a kid, his personality changes. There is a charisma in this uniform,” he added.

The minister was accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande through the go to to the headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri the place they met the troops.

Rajnath Singh recounted the valour proven by the safety forces through the India-China standoff.

“When the India-China standoff was going on, you may not know all the details, but I know and the Army Chief of that time knows the gallantry and courage shown by our jawans, the country will always be indebted to you,” he mentioned.

“Wherever I go, I make sure that I meet armymen. When my Manipur visit was planned, I had asked (army chief) Pande-ji that I would like to meet the troops of Assam Rifles and the 57th Mountain Division,” Mr Singh mentioned.

Meeting military personnel offers me a way of satisfaction, he added.

“Although doctors, engineers and chartered accountants are contributing to the nation in one way or another, I believe your profession is more than a profession and more than a service,” Mr Singh mentioned.

Noting that the Assam Rifles performs a serious function to deliver many individuals into the mainstream, the minister mentioned that the drive is rightly referred to as the sentinel of the Northeast. Mr Singh was on a two-day go to to Manipur.



