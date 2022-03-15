Rajnath Singh says SOPs being reviewed after Pakistan missile incident

NEW DELHI: Days after India by accident fired a missile into Pakistan, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stated commonplace working procedures (SOPs) for “operations, maintenance, and inspection” of such programs have been being reviewed.

In a press release in Rajya Sabha on the March 9 incident that drew sturdy response from Pakistan, Singh stated, “We attach the highest priority to safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified.”

He assured the House the Indian missile system is dependable and secure. “Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our armed forces are well-trained and disciplined and are experienced in handling such systems.”

He stated the inadvertent launch of the missile befell throughout routine inspection and upkeep of the system round 7 pm. He stated it was later learnt the missile landed in Pakistan.

“While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt. I would like to inform the House that the government has taken serious note of the incident. A formal high-level inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident,” he stated.

Two days after the unintentional launch, India on March 11 attributed the unheard-of incident to a technical malfunction throughout routine upkeep. Pakistan registered a robust protest over the “unprovoked violation of its airspace by a super-sonic flying object of Indian origin.”

While India didn’t title the missile that was fired by accident, officers stated it may have been the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with no warhead. Experts stated such incidents may create issues conserving in thoughts each nations are nuclear-armed and have a historical past of battle.

The cost d’affaires of India in Islamabad was final week summoned to the Pakistan international workplace over the missile incident. Pakistan stated the “super-sonic flying object” entered its territory from Suratgarh in Rajasthan at 6.43 pm PST and fell to the bottom close to Mian Chunnu metropolis round 6.50 pm.

The Indian diplomat was instructed to convey to New Delhi Pakistan’s sturdy condemnation of the “blatant violation of its airspace in contravention of the established international norms and aviation safety protocols”.

At a media briefing on March 10, a Pakistani navy officer stated its air defence community picked up the flying object close to Sirsa in Haryana round 104 km from the worldwide border an altitude of 40,000 ft. He stated it was flying at a pace of Mach 2.5 to Mach 3. The missile seemed to be heading in the direction of the Mahajan subject firing ranges in Rajasthan, however after travelling 70 to 80 km, it modified monitor to move north-west in the direction of Pakistani airspace, he stated.

In a press release on March 12, Pakistan stated the incident raised questions concerning safety protocols and technical safeguards in opposition to the unintentional or unauthorised launch of missiles in a nuclearised surroundings. Islamabad demanded a joint probe and requested India to elucidate the measures and procedures in place to stop unintentional missile launches. It requested how the missile turned and entered into its airspace and whether or not it was geared up with self-destruct mechanism. Pakistan puzzled if Indian missiles are stored primed for launch even underneath routine upkeep. It additionally sought to know why India failed to instantly inform Pakistan concerning the unintentional launch and acknowledged it after Islamabad reported it. “India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements…Given the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could lead to counter-measures in self-defence with grave consequences,” the March 12 assertion stated.