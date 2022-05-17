Rajnath Singh to launch two indigenous Indian Navy warships today in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Adding tooth to India’s already formidable maritime arsenal, two indigenous frontline warships constructed by the Indian Navy will probably be launched at present on the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai within the presence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The frontline warships — ‘Surat’ (mission 15B Destroyer) and ‘Udaygiri’ (Project 17A Frigate) — are “next generation stealth guided missiles destroyers”, stated the defence ministry in an official assertion.

“Both 15B and P17A ships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND), which has been the fountainhead for all warship design activities of the nation,” the assertion stated.

Approximately 75% of the orders for tools and methods for the warships got to indigenous companies together with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a “true testament of Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the ministry added.

‘Surat’ is a part of Project 15B and among the many largest destroyer ships manufactured by India. Named after the second-largest business hub of western India, the ship has been constructed utilizing block development, which includes the hull development in two totally different geographical places, which was then assembled at Mazagon Docks Limited.

‘Udaygiri’ (Frigate), named after the mountain ranges in Andhra Pradesh, is the third ship underneath Project 17A Frigates. It is supplied with superior weapons, sensors and platform administration methods. This warship is the “reincarnation” of a earlier version of Udaygiri, which noticed quite a few difficult operations in its service of three many years, from 18 February 1976 to 24 August 2007.

According to the defence ministry, there are at current greater than 50 ships and submarines within the making, and the Indian Navy includes about 150 ships and submarines. Speaking on ‘Atmanirbharta’, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated in December 2021 that within the final seven years, all 28 ships and submarines commissioned into the Navy have been constructed by India. He added that out of the 39 under-construction naval vessels and ships, 37 are being in-built Indian shipyards.