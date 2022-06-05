Rajnath Singh To Visit Vietnam From June 8-10

Rajnath Singh will hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam in the course of the go to. (file picture)

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day go to to Vietnam from Wednesday to additional consolidate bilateral complete strategic partnership.

The defence ministry stated on Sunday that Nr Singh will hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam in the course of the go to.

The boats have been constructed beneath India’s USD 100 million (a million=Rs 10 lakhs) defence line of credit score to Vietnam. “This project is significant in the context of the growing defence industry cooperation with Vietnam and exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, ‘Make for the World’,” the ministry stated.

During the go to, Mr Singh will maintain wide-ranging talks together with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

He can also be scheduled to name on President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

“At the Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong, the Defence Minister will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high speed guard boats constructed under the Government of India’s USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam,” the ministry stated.

Mr Singh may also go to the coaching establishments of Vietnam at Nha Trang, together with the Telecommunication University the place an Army Software Park is being established with the USD 5 million grant from India. “The defence minister’s visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam Diplomatic relations and 75 years of India’s Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership,” the ministry stated.