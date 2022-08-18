Rajpal Yadav shares heartfelt video message for Raju Srivastava amidst death rumours, says ‘miss seeing you’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJPAL YADAV Rajpal Yadav and Raju Srivastava

Rajpal Yadav who’s an expensive good friend of comic Raju Srivastava on Thursday shared a particular message on Instagram praying for his speedy restoration. Raju has been battling for his life in AIIMS, New Delhi after he suffered a coronary heart assault on August 10. Raju has been stored on a ventilator ever since he was admitted. On Thursday night, social media was buzzing with studies of his loss of life. Amidst this, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he could be seen saying, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”

Several netizens additionally took to the feedback part and wished for Raju’s speedy restoration. One of them wrote, “get well soon raju bhaiya.” Another wrote, “May God bless him.” “App dono mere favorite ho jald raju bhai thik hojao,” stated a fan.

Earlier within the day actor Shekhar Suman additionally shared Raju’s well being replace and requested followers to wish for his restoration. He tweeted, “Plz plz pray hard for our beloved Raju. har har mahadev. Om trayambakam yajamahe sugandhi pushti vardhanam. Urvaru kamev bandhnan mrityu mukhshiye mamritat.”

As per the most recent well being studies, Raju’s situation is steady. His spouse Shikha Srivastava shared the replace about Raju’s well being.”He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha informed PTI.

Shikha requested the media and the followers to not unfold rumours because it impacts the household’s “morale.” “My honest request is kindly don’t unfold rumours. It impacts our morale. We don’t need unfavorable vitality, we’d like positivity. Please pray for his speedy restoration and he will likely be again quickly. Doctors are giving their finest and Raju ji is supporting them, He is combating. So, kindly don’t unfold negativity,” she added.

The comic is below the care of Dr Nitish Naik. Raju’s cousin brother Ashok Srivastava had earlier stated he suffered a coronary heart assault whereas exercising. “He was doing his routine train and whereas he was on the treadmill, he immediately fell down.

We pray for Raju Srivastava’s speedy restoration!

