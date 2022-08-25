Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 Days, Being Monitored: Report

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10.

New Delhi:

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been below hospitalization for the previous 15 days after struggling a cardiac arrest, gained consciousness on Thursday.

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness at present after 15 days, he is being monitored by medical doctors at AIIMS Delhi, mentioned Garvit Narang, private secretary of the actor to information company ANI.

Raju Srivastava had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a coronary heart assault. He was experiencing chest ache and collapsed whereas understanding on the health club.

Raju Srivastava’s private secretary in an announcement to information company ANI said that the well being situation of Raju Srivastava is bettering.

The 58-year-old was working on the treadmill in a health club when he complained of chest ache. He underwent an angioplasty the identical day.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava’s youthful brother shared a video message to disclose particulars about his brother’s well being.

In the video, he expressed gratitude in the direction of the followers for his or her prayers for the well-being of the comic’s well being and refuted farcical rumours about Raju Srivastava’s well being.

Deepu Srivastava additionally known as Raju Srivastava a fighter in a video message.”He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

He has been lively within the leisure trade since late Nineteen Eighties, obtained recognition after taking part within the first season of stand-up comedy present “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005. Then he went on to climb the ladder of success by sharing large display screen with famend Bollywood stars.

The humorist turned politician and actor may be very standard for his stage character ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’.