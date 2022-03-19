Rajya Sabha election refreshes Congress-AIUDF friendship in Assam

The Rajya Sabha election in Assam has refreshed the friendship between Congress and the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

On March 18, Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the names of Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather because the social gathering’s candidates for the Upper House from Assam and Kerala respectively.

Mr. Bora is looking for re-election.

The names had been introduced after the AIUDF declared its assist for the Congress nominees with a rider.

“We accepted the request of the Congress high command for support, which is to be reciprocated when our candidate contests the next Rajya Sabha election,” AIUDF normal secretary Aminul Islam mentioned.

The elections to 2 Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are scheduled on March 31. These seats are at the moment held by Mr. Bora and Ranee Narah, additionally of the Congress.

The State has a complete of seven Rajya Sabha seats. Three are with the BJP (Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa) and one every with the BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (Birendra Prasad Baishya) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (Ajit Kumar Bhuyan).

The Congress wants the votes of 42 MLAs within the 126-member House to win a seat and claims to have 44 MLAs. But two of them – Sherman Ali Ahmed and Sashikanta Das – are beneath suspension.

The latter joined the BJP, whereas the previous mentioned he could vote for any candidate of his alternative. “I am not bound by the Congress whip,” Mr. Ahmed mentioned.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a few days ago said the candidates of the BJP and its ally, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), will win the 2 Rajya Sabha seats although they’re one in need of the required votes of 84 MLAs.

The UPPL has named its working president, Rwngwra Narzary, because the candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

All candidates are anticipated to file their nomination on March 21.