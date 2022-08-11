Raksha Bandhan 2022: See huge rakhi made by Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who relies in Odisha, is thought to take to his social media handles as a way to share the assorted wonderful sand sculptures that he makes on sure events. And on the event of Raksha Bandhan, Pattnaik has taken to his Twitter deal with as a way to share a photograph of a big rakhi that he made on the ocean seaside of Puri in Odisha. Shared in the present day itself, the submit has already obtained over 4,000 likes and the numbers are solely going up.

Raksha Bandhan is a pageant that falls on the complete moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month. On at the present time, the sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrists and want them an extended, affluent and completely happy life. In return, the brothers promise to guard their sisters all through their life. Siblings additionally alternate particular items on at the present time, with brothers pampering sisters with their favorite issues.

Take a take a look at the submit shared by Sudarsan Pattnaik proper right here:

With above 400 retweets, this submit has additionally obtained varied feedback. Many of those feedback have shared their very personal Raksha Bandhan needs and greetings.