NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Sunday in Chinatown to cease the development of a jail.

Back in 2017, former the town laid out a plan to shut Rikers Island, and open a jail in every borough except Staten Island.

One of the 4 websites could be in Chinatown at what’s now the Manhattan Detention Center. The group gathered Sunday afternoon to induce Mayor Eric Adams to cease the plan, which is about to begin in two week, saying it is going to significantly disrupt life and companies in a group already hard-hit by the pandemic.

“It’s gonna disrupt this entire neighborhood,” one protester stated.

City Councilman Christopher Marte added, “He chose Chinatown to be in a decade of dust, with the construction of the tallest jail in the world.”

Rikers Island is about to shut in 2027.