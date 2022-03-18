Rally Jameel: Exclusive look into Saudi Arabia’s women-only motorsport event

As one in every of Saudi Arabia’s first women-only motorsports occasion takes place within the Kingdom, Al Arabiya English spoke to a number of the taking part racers and the organizer to get an unique look into the Rally Jameel occasion and what it means for sporting within the Kingdom.

Spanning a minimum of 300 kilometers, the rally will take drivers from Hail to al-Qassim by way of the capital metropolis of Riyadh from March 17 to 19.

The rally is being held beneath the patronage of Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to the US and beneath the umbrella of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) with recognition from the FIA Women in Motorsport Committee (WIMC).

The totally off-road race is just not one in every of pace, clarified the organizers, however fairly, one which requires navigational expertise and intense planning.

Dania Akeel a seasoned rally driver and winner within the T3 class on the Cross Country Bajas concurs.

Akeel advised Al Arabiya English that she “never really considered focusing too much on being a woman…” when requested in regards to the impression of Rally Jameel being a women-only occasion.

“It’s an engine sport,” she stated.

Akeel has additionally raced within the well-known Dakar Rally amongst different occasions. Her win on the Cross Country Bajas held in Italy, made historical past as the primary Arab lady to win the title.

Photo exhibits Dania Akeel. (Supplied)

“All over the world, motorsport is new for women,” stated Akeel, including that “we are in the early days of women in motorsport, and I think that Saudi women have just as much chance as other nations to do to be competitive.”

Saudi Arabia, in 2017, introduced a royal decree that granted girls the best to carry a neighborhood driving license and drive within the Kingdom as a part of the bigger reforms according to Vision 2030.

The 33-year-old stated that the latest modifications have confirmed to be a bonus when in search of sponsorship offers. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Hertz are two of the bigger sponsors aiding her Rally Jameel stint.

Akeel had the chance to drive from the age of 17 when she was dwelling in UK. She was additionally one of many first girls within the Kingdom to obtain a neighborhood driving allow within the week after girls have been allowed to drive.

“A lot of people gave me thumbs up and a wave,” stated Akeel when describing her expertise driving on Saudi roads within the 12 months when girls took to the roads. “There was this excitement and there was this novelty… It was always positive,” she stated.

This present of help has continued within the 4 years since girls have been permitted licenses to drive on Saudi roads.

The rally “gives women a chance to shine, and show they can handle all of life’s challenges,” stated HRH Dr. Ahad Al Saud, President of the Saudi Motorsport Marshals Club, in an unique assertion to Al Arabiya English.

The royal is current on the occasion, in a present of help for the novel initiative and because the Chief Medical Officer.

HRH Dr. Ahad Alhassan Saud Abdulaziz Al Saud at Rally Jameel. (Supplied)

“Hosting Rally Jameel and starting it from Hail shows how pivotal the city is, making the rally even more special for the Kingdom,” she added.

Nada Hambazza, one other participant in Rally Jameel and one of many earlier adopters of Saudi Arabia’s driving license advised Al Arabiya English that she has acquired nothing however help from her household and neighborhood to participate within the occasion.

Hambazza too is a Saudi resident with periodic journey between London and Lebanon.

She stated that the occasion “celebrates the opportunity” and “proves that women fit in sports.”

Hambazza has additionally been driving within the UK for the reason that age of 18, however racing is just not her major occupation like Akeel. Hambazza is an operations supervisor at MTN Co. with a ardour for driving, she stated.

Pictured is Nada Hambazaza, a Rally Jameel participant and an Arabic-YouTube content material creator. (Supplied)

The mom of three can also be an Arabic content material creator on YouTube geared toward introducing Saudi girls to automobiles and car upkeep.

She too has not confronted any resistance from her household or neighborhood about participating within the occasion, save for the security considerations connected to a motorsport occasion.

“At the end of the day, it is myself, it is my religion, and it is my thoughts that count,” stated Hambazza as she counters an inconsiderably small minority of voices who critique the societal modifications.

Akeel resonates Hambazza’s remark and stated, “I have the right to do it [drive], and I am doing it and nobody’s stopping me. I’m not sure whether they agree with it or not, but it’s great that people show me support.”

Akeel is driving a Toyota Land Cruiser whereas Hambazza is behind the wheel of an MG-branded automotive for the occasion, sponsored by MG Taajeer Group, along with firms together with Ceramic Pro, Saudi Auto, and Saudia Cargo, amongst others.

The drivers will race in groups of two with unmodified automobiles, based on the foundations. The autos should have four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive functionality.

The wider GCC-area is being represented with groups from each the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

In preparation for the rally that options 34 groups from 15 nations, each racers have been coaching mentally and bodily for the problem forward.

Hambazza stated she educated for 2 to 3 hours a day within the desert areas of Dahaban and Asfan to familiarize with the terrain and improve navigational expertise which are important for Rally Jameel.

All car-related upkeep may also be carried out by the two-person workforce in the middle of the occasion.

Akeel finds consolation within the car monitoring expertise applied by the organizers.

“Everybody knows where you are. They have trackers. So even if you can’t see anybody or anything, you’re never lost and you’re never isolated,” she stated.

Cardio workouts and yoga are two areas Akeel focusses on. She stated that “mental clarity, stamina and endurance” have been the three key issues required to grasp an offroad or cross-country rally occasion.

The off-road route is marked with hidden checkpoints and markers that guarantee all autos full the course inside the designed path.

The rally is open to any nationwide or worldwide entrant over 18 years with a driving license legitimate in Saudi Arabia.

The opening ceremony was held within the historic al-Qashla Palace within the metropolis of Hail, and overseen by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, the Prince of Hail.

