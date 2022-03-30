Ramadan 2022: UAE clarifies COVID-19 rules for worshippers

The United Arab Emirates National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority clarified its COVID-19 restrictions for worshippers throughout the holy month of Ramadan, state information company (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

NCEMA mentioned that ladies’s prayer halls can be open and return to pre-pandemic rules throughout Ramadan. Daily classes and lectures held in mosques can resume after Asr or Isha prayers throughout the holy month.

Volunteers have to be current in mosques and ladies’s prayer halls to observe worshippers’ adherence to precautionary measures, comparable to carrying face masks and utilizing one’s personal prayer mat or disposable prayer mat.

The present one-meter bodily distancing between worshippers in mosques and locations of worship will nonetheless apply, NCEMA mentioned, including that Tarawih prayers can be allowed throughout your entire month of Ramadan.

It additionally mentioned that the tahajjud prayers (optionally available late-night prayers) can be held over the last ten days of Ramadan, including that the prayer time for tahajjud has been capped at 45 minutes.

Worshippers should line up in a straight vertical line as a way to facilitate entry and exit of individuals, NCEMA added.

NCEMA will supervise and monitor the measures throughout the first week of Ramadan to asses the scenario and amend and replace precautions because it deems match.

