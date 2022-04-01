Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Saturday

The Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday night, which means the holy month will formally start on Saturday, in response to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

Muslims comply with a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a 12 months of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the beginning of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Four different Arab international locations of the Gulf, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, have additionally introduced the Saturday begin of Ramadan, whereas Oman mentioned it’s anticipated to start a day later.

The beginning date of the dawn-dusk fasting month of Ramadan is set by each lunar calculations and bodily sightings of a brand new moon.

Observant Muslims chorus from consuming and ingesting from daybreak to nightfall, and historically collect with household and associates to interrupt their quick within the night.

It can also be a time of prayers, throughout whichMuslims converge in massive numbers on mosques, particularly at night time.

Ramadan is a holy month for the world’s greater than 1.5 billion Muslims.

With AFP

