Ramadan prayers return to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia mosque after 88 years

“Tarawih” prayers which Muslims carry out each evening in the course of the holy month of Ramadan, are returning to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia mosque for the primary time in 88 years, the nation’s prime non secular physique introduced on Thursday.

“Thanks be to God. For the first time in 88 years, the mosque… will welcome believers for tarawih prayers this Ramadan,” stated Ali Erbas head of the Diyanet, the general public physique accountable for overseeing non secular worship.

“I will witness, God willing, this beautiful moment by leading the first tarawih prayer,” he added.

The prayers will happen at Hagia Sophia on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the course of the holy month of Ramadan, starting this week, stated Diyanet.

Although the enduring constructing, beforehand used as a museum, was become a mosque in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the prayers going down there till now.

It’s not the primary time the constructing has modified its use.

The edifice was first constructed as a Christian cathedral between 532 and 537 AD beneath emperor Justinian I and is taken into account crucial Byzantine construction.

After the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople (now Istanbul) in 1453, it was transformed right into a mosque earlier than being opened as a museum in 1935 after the secular fashionable Turkish republic was established in 1923.

It was added to the checklist of UNESCO world heritage websites in 1985.

In June 2020, Turkish authorities transformed Hagia Sophia again right into a mosque, a transfer that triggered a global wave of criticism.

Last 12 months the World Heritage Committee of the UN’s cultural company UNESCO requested Turkey to submit a report in regards to the state of conservation of the Hagia Sophia, expressing “grave concern” over the implications of its conversion right into a mosque.

Turkey swiftly rejected the company’s criticism of the conversion of a revered Istanbul cathedral-turned-museum right into a mosque as “biased and political.”

