Ramakrishna Ashram Defends Lawyer Who Repped Muslim Students In Hijab Row

Muslim girls have led protests throughout India for his or her proper to put on the hijab.

Bengaluru:

The noxious controversy over hijabs in Karnataka’s faculties and faculties is “unnecessary and not in the interest of peace and harmony”, the Ramakrishna Ashram within the state’s Karwar has mentioned, defending a lawyer who has confronted assaults for representing Muslim college students within the case.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who has been focused by right-wing commentators for citing Islamic scriptures to defend college students preventing for the correct to put on hijabs in faculties and faculties, has executed no disservice to the Hindu faith, the ashram’s high priest has mentioned in an announcement.

“An unnecessary discussion is going on about the dress code of Muslim girls in Schools/Colleges, and, I am pained to witness a raging controversy in this regards at different levels of the Society. This is certainly not in good taste, and, in the interest of peace and harmony in the Society,” Swami Bhaveshanand mentioned.

“I am more pained to observe that the name of Shri Devadatt Kamat – Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court is being dragged in this controversy simply because he represented a party in the Court as an Advocate,” he mentioned.

“Some elements are trying to brand him as supporting a cause against Hindu Religion. This perception is absolutely uncalled for and baseless. A lawyer representing a client in the court has to do his duty and justice to his client’s cause. That is a professional duty and responsibility. It cannot be branded as a cause against the Hindu Religion,” Swami Bhaveshanand added.

Calling the assaults on Mr Kamat “unjustified and orchestrated baseless propaganda that is being perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements,” the priest applauded the advocate’s antecedents as a “devout follower of Shri Ramakrishna Vivekanand Philosophy”.

Arguing for college students who’ve been instructed to not put on hijabs to colleges and faculties within the state’s Udupi, Mr Kamat had on Thursday instructed the Karnataka High Court that the spiritual headscarves had been a part of their tradition which can’t be impinged upon.

“Our fundamental right is held hostage to the college development committee. The government order says the prohibition of headscarves is not a violation of Article 25. The GO (Government Order) is not as innocuous as the state government says,” Mr Kamat mentioned.

He additionally cited verses from the Quran which mentioned it was incumbent upon girls to cowl their heads earlier than anybody apart from shut members of the family.

The controversy over Hijabs erupted in Karnataka in late December as Muslim college students sporting hijabs to a authorities school in Udupi confronted protests which have since grown so virulent that the state authorities has needed to shut faculties for Classes 11 and 12 in addition to faculties until Wednesday.