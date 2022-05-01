Ramaphosa abandons Cosatu rally as workers storm stage | News24

After he twice tried to deal with sad employees at Cosatu’s employees’ day rally, President Cyril Ramaphosa and different dignitaries have been taken from the stage and appeared to have left the venue.

This after the employees left their seats within the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng, and marched to the stage, with a police cordon doing little to cease them.

Ramaphosa stated they’ve heard them.

“You want your R1 000,” he added.

“I understand that. You want the employers to give you R1 000. We’ve heard your message, and we will be dealing with that matter.”

The employees are believed to be employees at Sibanye Stillwater’s gold mines, who’re presently hanging for greater wages. Against a requirement for an R1 000 enhance every year, the corporate just lately tabled a revised provide of an R800 enhance every year, plus an annual R50 enhance within the residing out allowance.

More to comply with

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.