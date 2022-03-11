Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo because the Chief Justice.

This after the JSC beneficial Judge Mandisa Maya for the place.

Ramaphosa nominated Maya for Deputy Chief Justice.

In a transfer positive to upset his critics – notably the EFF – President Cyril Ramaphosa elevated Raymond Zondo from Deputy Chief Justice to Chief Justice.

The Presidency made the announcement late on Thursday afternoon.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, decided to appoint Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022,” reads the assertion.

“The president’s decision follows consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on the four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.”

Zondo was shortlisted with judges Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Mandisa Maya and Dunston Mlambo.

After a contentious spherical of interviews, the JSC, in an uncommon step, beneficial Maya for Chief Justice.

The JSC was broadly criticised, and several other commentators identified that the president was not constitutionally obliged to observe this advice.

Zondo chaired the State Capture Inquiry, which is busy finalising its report.

The first three components of the report have already been revealed.

His interview on the JSC was one of many flashpoints, because it descended into a screaming match between the usually reserved Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Since early final 12 months, the EFF has believed, like accused former president Jacob Zuma, that Zondo is biased.

The celebration – who has a number of leaders dealing with legal prices – made a number of unsubstantiated assaults on the judiciary of late.

The Presidency’s assertion says that, by way of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is “the head of the judiciary and exercises responsibility over the establishment and monitoring of norms and standards for the exercise of the judicial functions of all courts”.

“With Justice Zondo assuming the position of Chief Justice, the position of Deputy Chief Justice will become vacant. President Ramaphosa has accordingly indicated his intention, once the new Chief Justice assumes office, to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya for the position of Deputy Chief Justice. This nomination will be subject to the process outlined in Section 174(3) of the Constitution.”

Ramaphosa thanked every of the nominees for making themselves out there for the place of the pinnacle of the judiciary.

He additionally thanked the JSC, the leaders of political events, the members of the nomination panel, and the various South Africans who submitted nominations.

“The inclusive process of selecting the next Chief Justice demonstrated not only the value that South Africans place on the judiciary, but also the depth of experience and capability within the senior ranks of the judiciary,” Ramaphosa stated.

“The position of Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people. The Chief Justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice. I have every confidence that Justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position.”

Zondo was first appointed as a choose of the Labour Court in 1997 and was Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeals courts between 2000 and 2010.

He has been a choose of the Constitutional Court since 2012 and was appointed as Deputy Chief Justice in 2017.

He holds a BJuris diploma from the University of Zululand and obtained his LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He additionally holds an LLM (cum laude) from the University of South Africa and one other with a specialisation in business legislation.

