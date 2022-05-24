Ramaphosa asserts Raymond Zondo was the best person for chief justice as EFF presses him for ignoring JSC’s choice | News24

Cyril Ramaphosa says Raymond Zondo was the very best candidate for the place of chief justice.

In March, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo, regardless that the JSC really helpful Mandisa Maya.

Ramaphosa obtained enter from political events in addition to the JSC interviews.

Considering “all other factors”, President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded that Justice Raymond Zondo was the very best individual to take up the place of chief justice.

In March, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo as chief justice, regardless that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) really helpful Judge Mandisa Maya for the place.

Ramaphosa subsequently nominated Maya for deputy chief justice.

Responding to a written parliamentary query from EFF MP Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane, Ramaphosa defined his choice.

“I considered the great value in ensuring continuity and certainty in the leadership of the judiciary, and the important role the judiciary plays in ensuring trust and faith in state institutions,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

The president mentioned he additionally based mostly his choice on the provisions of the Constitution.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo palms over a part of the state seize report back to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Gallo Images Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan

“The Constitution sets out the role of the chief justice. Section 165 indicates that the chief justice is the head of the judiciary and exercises responsibility over the establishment and monitoring of norms and standards for the exercise of the judicial functions of all courts. He or she also heads the Constitutional Court, our apex court,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

Furthermore, Section 174 of the Constitution requires that individuals appointed as judicial officers be match and correct individuals, and that these appointed to the Constitutional Court should be South African residents.

Section 174 additional requires that the judiciary should replicate broadly the racial and gender composition of South Africa and that this should be thought-about when judicial officers are appointed.

“These are among the factors that were relevant to my choice of who should be the next chief justice,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

He additionally had the enter of the political events represented in Parliament in addition to the contents and outcomes of the JSC interviews.

“The Constitution does not give primacy to any of those entities and persons that I am enjoined to consult. I exercised my constitutionally granted discretion, taking into account all factors, in coming to the determination that Justice Raymond Zondo is the best person to be our next chief justice,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

In March, Zondo advised News24 that he knew that his work in chairing the State Capture Inquiry might put him out of the working as the subsequent chief of SA’s judiciary – however he was adamant that he needed to preserve doing it anyway.

The Presidency introduced Zondo’s appointment in March, lower than two weeks after the discharge of the third State Capture Inquiry report, which made damning findings of how services administration firm Bosasa had secured multibillion-rand tenders by way of bribes and presents to high-ranking ANC members.

While the ANC has publicly expressed assist for Ramaphosa’s choice to nominate Zondo and to appoint Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya as his deputy, the EFF responded to the information with a three-page assertion, which was plagued by insults, dishonest hyperbole and utterly unsubstantiated accusations.

