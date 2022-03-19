Ramaphosa, Chinese president discuss need to end Russian-Ukraine conflict through talks | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, shakes arms with Chinese President Xi Jinping throughout the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held on the Great Hall of the People on September 3, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Andy Wong – Pool/Getty Images)

China and South Africa have agreed to proceed pushing for mediation within the Russia-Ukraine battle.

This after a name between the nations’ two presidents on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa additionally dedicated to help China in its function as BRICS chair this 12 months.

South Africa and China have banded collectively to push for mediation between Russia and Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping mentioned the continuing battle throughout a cellphone name on Friday morning.

In a social media submit, the Presidency stated Ramaphosa and Xi had held a productive name by which the 2 presidents mentioned a number of points of world significance. Among the problems mentioned was the invasion of Ukraine.

“We expressed our concern about the conflict in Ukraine and the need to end hostilities and find a lasting peace,” Ramaphosa stated.

“We discussed the need for humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, and the plight of African students in Ukraine.”

Thank you to President Xi Jinping for a productive name earlier at present, the place we exchanged views on a number of points of world significance. We expressed our concern concerning the battle in Ukraine and the necessity to finish hostilities and discover a lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/33aXF1HBSt — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 18, 2022

In an announcement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated each nations held “a very similar position on the Ukraine issue”, believing “sovereign countries are entitled to independently decide on their own positions”.

“Both sides support Russia and Ukraine in keeping the momentum of peace talks and settling disputes through dialogue and negotiations. The two leaders said they are ready to strengthen communication and co-ordination in this regard,” the ministry added.

Ramaphosa and the South African authorities have come beneath fireplace for his or her obvious “fence-sitting” on the battle. The Presidency has insisted the battle between Russia and Ukraine needs to be ended by mediation.

South Africa obtained widespread criticism after abstaining from voting on a UN decision on the escalating battle.

LIVE | Dozens dead after military barracks hit in south Ukraine, UN reports 816 confirmed civilian deaths

Last week, Ramaphosa had a phone name with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated he wish to communicate to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as properly. According to Ramaphosa, different world leaders had additionally approached him. He didn’t say who, and to what finish.

The president, on two events, during the question session in Parliament this week, stated South Africa supported UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ name for a ceasefire.

Ramaphosa and Xi additionally mentioned the work of BRICS, which China is chairing this 12 months.

According to the ministry, Ramaphosa known as China “a reliable and true partner and friend of South Africa” and supplied its help to China because the chair of BRICS this 12 months.

“China is ready to work with South Africa to maintain the development momentum of the BRICS co-operation mechanism, build a high-quality partnership that is more comprehensive, closer, more pragmatic and more inclusive, realise the development of member countries and promote more robust, greener and sounder global development,” it added.

China has additionally welcomed extra imports from South Africa, saying the 2 nations can be “expanding co-operation” in fields reminiscent of power and e-commerce.

“China is ready to discuss co-operation in vaccine production with South Africa and support South Africa and other African countries in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the assertion stated.

The ministry additionally inspired Chinese companies to put money into South Africa.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.