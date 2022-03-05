Ramaphosa expected to testify at SAHRC hearing into July unrest | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa is anticipated to testify earlier than the SA Human Rights Commission into the 2021 July unrest.

Ramaphosa will testify in regards to the authorities ‘s position in ending the unrest.

More than 300 individuals misplaced their lives throughout the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is anticipated to testify earlier than the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) listening to into the July 2021 unrest.

Ramaphosa was anticipated to testify on 1 April, stated Andre Gaum, the commissioner on equality on the SAHRC.

Gaum’s announcement got here after the fee closed its hearings in Gauteng on Friday.

The SAHRC has heard 5 weeks of oral proof from the general public, authorities officers, civic organisations and personal entities in regards to the violent unrest that claimed greater than 300 lives.

The financial system additionally bled an estimated R50 billion from the looting and destruction of properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | July unrest: Lamola ‘concerned’ that no ringleaders have been arrested yet, SAHRC inquiry hears

Gaum stated the SAHRC had obtained giant volumes of oral and written submissions.

The first leg of the listening to started on 15 November 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal and lasted three weeks.

The second was held in Gauteng from 21 February to 4 March.

“The national investigative hearing into the July unrest emanates from the commission’s mandate to investigate and report on the observance of human rights. The commission will take steps where human rights have been violated.

“We will collate all proof, together with written submissions, to make findings and directives. The fee wouldn’t state when the provisional and ultimate report could be made public,” stated Gaum.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.