Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Mozambique | News24

SANDF troops journey alongside a mud street within the Maringanha district in Pemba, Mozambique.

President Cyril Ramaphosa prolonged South Africa’s deployment to Mozambique by one other three months.

This is the second time Ramaphosa prolonged the 1 495 robust contingent’s keep after the preliminary deployment in July final 12 months.

Each SANDF deployment prices R984 million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has prolonged South Africa’s deployment to Mozambique as a part of a Southern African Development Community drive to quell violent extremism within the nation’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the letter Ramaphosa despatched to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the deployment would price R984 million.

It would contain 1 495 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members “to combat the acts of violent extremists” within the northern elements of Mozambique, fulfilling a world obligation.

“Members of the SANDF will continue to support the Republic of Mozambique for the period from 16 January 2022 to 15 April 2022,” said Ramaohosa’s letter, dated 28 February 2022.

It was revealed in Parliament’s Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC) on Friday.

This adopted a call of the SADC heads of state summit in Lilongwe, Malawi, in January to increase the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) indefinitely.

There was, nevertheless, an understanding that this deployment to struggle insurgents in Cabo Delgado would once more be reviewed after three months.

Ramaphosa initially deployed 1 495 SANDF members in July final 12 months, additionally at the price of R984 million. This was prolonged by three months in October.

Since 2017, a jihadist organisation known as Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah had been waging a violent insurgency in Cabo Delgado. In 2020, the violence escalated. Apart from the SADC deployment, the Rwandan defence drive was additionally supporting the Mozambican defence drive.

By final month, near one million individuals had been displaced by the battle, with the loss of life toll greater than 3 000.

