Ramaphosa takes swipe at Sibanye Stillwater after stadium fiasco | Fin24

President Cyril Ramaphosa bemoaned the poor state of labour relations at some mining firms within the nation simply days after striking Sibanye Stillwater gold miners stormed the stage the place he was talking within the metropolis of Rustenburg.

The employees, on strike at South Africa’s largest valuable metals producer for the final two months, had been demanding that the corporate meet their calls for. Ramaphosa was compelled to abort his May day speech and was taken to security by his safety element.

Ramaphosa, who based the nation’s largest mining union within the Eighties and led the largest-ever gold business strike, urged mining firms to barter with employees with out mentioning Sibanye by identify.

READ | Cosatu says Ramaphosa being chased from its rally is ‘unacceptable’, but a warning to ANC

“Hostility between employers and employees should belong in the dustbin of history,” he mentioned on Friday in a speech at a mine owned by Anglo American Platinum. “We should not continue to be trapped by the past where there was total hostility between stakeholders.”

Sibanye’s employees desire a increase of R1 000, whereas the corporate is providing R850. They had been additional angered late final month when Sibanye revealed that its chief government officer, Neal Froneman, had earned R300 million within the monetary 12 months, primarily because of the efficiency of the corporate’s shares.