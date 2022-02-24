Ramaphosa to visit DRC for peace and security talks | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa will go to Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday forward of a high-level assembly about peace and safety within the nation and surrounding areas.

Following DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s invitation, Ramaphosa will take part within the assembly.

South Africa is a signatory to the peace, safety, and cooperation framework on stability within the area. The assembly of signatory nations will start on Thursday.

Ramaphosa will probably be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

“The meeting will discuss political and security cooperation, as well as initiatives to deepen economic development and regional integration through integrative cross-border projects.

“The regional oversight mechanism is the first oversight physique beneath the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework settlement for the DRC and the area,” the Presidency mentioned on Wednesday.

“It meets every year on the head of state and authorities stage to evaluate progress within the implementation of nationwide and regional commitments beneath the Framework settlement signed by 13 nations and 4 Guarantor establishments (UN, AU, ICGLR and SADC) on 24 February 2013 in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The initial signatory countries were Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Kenya and Sudan joined on 31 January 2014, becoming the 12th and 13th signatories to the peace agreement.”

