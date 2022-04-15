Ramaphosa urges Good Friday prayers for KwaZulu-Natal flood victims | News24

As the KwaZulu-Natal dying toll nears 400, President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred to as for prayers for flood-stricken folks within the province throughout a Good Friday church tackle.

As rescuers widened the seek for dozens nonetheless lacking 5 days after the catastrophe struck the southeastern coastal metropolis of Durban and surrounding areas, the official toll rose to 395 useless.

“Let us pray for our people in KwaZulu-Natal so that they receive the healing that is required… so that they can get on with their lives,” he advised El-Shaddai Tabernacle church congregants in Ermelo.

He mentioned the floods had been “a catastrophe of enormous proportions that we have not seen before in our country, that so many people can die”.

Ramaphosa mentioned he had visited a household who had misplaced 10 members, together with kids.

“That was one of the saddest moments I experienced, even as president,” he mentioned throughout the service broadcast reside on some tv networks.

He mentioned the ache and struggling that the family members of victims had skilled “will last for years because some of them just saw their family members just being swept away by the water, as they watched unable to rescue them, reaching out with their hands to hold them, but the power of the water just took them away”.

The floods in KwaZulu-Natal have affected some 41 000 folks.

