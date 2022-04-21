Ramaphosa’s call to Zelensky a ‘very strong signal to Putin’ – Ukranian ambassador | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday evening.

The name centred round cooperation between the 2 nations, based on Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova.

South Africa has been criticised for not taking a stronger stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova believes a name between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, has despatched a robust sign to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa and Zelensky spoke on Wednesday evening in a name, which was confirmed by Abravitova to News24.

The ambassador mentioned she facilitated the decision however couldn’t expose many particulars on its content material.

Abravitova mentioned in her view, the decision despatched a robust message to Putin.

She mentioned it had been the primary dialog between Ramaphosa and Zelensky in a very long time. The dialogue between the 2 males centred on cooperation between South Africa and Ukraine.

“They discussed the resistance of Ukraine, and they discussed relations between Ukraine and South Africa, and cooperation. These are the main points. The call was the first communication between the presidents in a long time. I believe it is a very strong signal to Vladimir Putin, this call. This is my evaluation of the call,” Abravitova informed News24.

“Had a phone conversation with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the threat of a global food crisis, deepening relations with the Republic of South Africa and cooperation within international organisations,” Zelensky tweeted on Wednesday evening.

READ | President Cyril Ramaphosa defends SA’s decision to abstain from UN vote on Russian invasion

Talks between Ramaphosa and Zelensky come a month after Ramaphosa held the same dialogue with Putin.

Ramaphosa mentioned the decision had centred across the struggle in Ukraine and the nation gaining an understanding of the scenario.

“I outlined our position on the conflict that has unfolded, as well as our belief that the conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and – if need be – with the help of agencies that can help bring a solution to the conflict,” Ramaphosa mentioned on his Twitter account in March.

Had a telephone dialog with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the specter of a world meals disaster, deepening relations with the Republic of South Africa and cooperation inside worldwide organizations. — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2022

Fence-sitting

The authorities has been closely criticised for sitting on the fence in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In March, South Africa abstained from voting on a United Nations (UN) decision on the battle in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa defended this choice, News24 reported, saying the battle between the 2 European nations must be solved by way of mediation.

In April, South Africa once more abstained from voting on a UN decision to droop Russia from the UN Human Rights Council due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.