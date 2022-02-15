Ramaphosa’s economic plan a blueprint for privatisation of SOEs – EFF | Fin24

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) got here beneath heavy scrutiny from opposition events for a second consecutive day.

The EFF has slammed Ramaphosa for his feedback that the non-public sector ought to lead job creation.

Ramaphosa is predicted to answer the talk on his SONA on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s financial reconstruction and restoration plan is a blueprint for privatising the nation’s key state-owned entities, based on the EFF.

EFF MP and get together treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe stated Ramaphosa was undermining South Africa’s financial sovereignty by spearheading this plan.

On Tuesday, Maotwe participated within the debate on Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), which he delivered final Thursday.

“You did not only abandon your obligation to create jobs, but you are also on a dangerous path to decapitating state-owned entities. You have again committed to continuing with this plan that does not have any practical, believable and implementable basis besides looting state-strategic assets that are meant to create jobs for our people,” she charged.

Maotwe stated bid home windows are opened to create space for unbiased energy producers.

“Despite this, we are continually tormented by rolling blackouts because you have put a man who has no knowledge or appreciation of energy in charge of that entity. In the last two years, South Africa experienced worse load shedding than what we saw in 2015. We are told to get used to it because load shedding will be with us for five more years when others were fired because of load shedding,” she stated.

Maotwe stated the “so-called strategic partners” are getting free state property and add no worth.

“They will be used to make money while the state services a debt without getting anything out of the transaction. You think you can resolve deep entrenched structural economic challenges by depending on the private sector and the Johannesburg Gambling Stock Exchange. As the EFF, we maintain that state-owned companies must be at the centre of South Africa’s industrial policy,” she stated.

Maotwe stated SOEs ought to lead innovation, industrialisation, and job creation in South Africa and the continent.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe stated authorities helps simply transition as an alternative of a pendulum swing from coal to renewables.

“The just energy transition means we have a duty to travel through a journey from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions. We are implementing and driving required policy reforms. We have since amended and gazetted the Electricity Regulation Act & the Electricity Pricing Policy for public comments. These amendments are aimed at reviving the Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) Bill that was shelved in 2013 because there was no established market to trade at the time,” he stated.

As an entity, the ISMO is liable for the system operation and the acquisition of electrical energy from electrical energy turbines.

Mantashe stated by March, the ability buy agreements for two 000 MW as a part of the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) could be concluded.

“The challenge is that not all of the RMIPPPP preferred bidder projects may be in a position to conclude power purchase agreements due to outstanding processes on their side. In April this year, we will conclude the power purchase agreements for 2600 MW from the renewable energy, bid window 5, for which preferred bidders were announced by the end of October 2021,” he stated.

