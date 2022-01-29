Ramaphosa’s paralysis, SA’s failing state and Thich Nhat Hanh – five of this week’s popular columns | News24

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his media staff of mendacity about their assembly on her assaults on the Constitution.

Between the firing of St Andrew’s headmaster for his inaction, the Lindiwe Sisulu saga and Cyril Ramaphosa’s obvious lack of motion and whether or not we’re edging nearer to a failed state, there was quite a bit for our columnists to give attention to as we put together to say goodbye to what has been a really busy information cycle in January. Here are the 5 hottest information and evaluation items revealed on News24’s opinion pages this week.

Deon Wigget: Firing of St Andrew’s College headmaster a warning bell for other principals

A evaluate of the conduct of St Andrew’s College headmaster Alan Thompon, which discovered that principals might be fired in the event that they ignore reviews of inappropriate behaviour and sexual grooming, ought to ring a warning bell for different faculties coping with related allegations, writes Deon Wiggett.

Read the complete column here.

Adriaan Basson: Analysis paralysis – Why hasn’t Ramaphosa fired Sisulu?

President Ramaphosa ought to drop his ‘mysterious’ lengthy sport for as soon as and do the precise factor: hearth Lindiwe Sisulu already, writes Adriaan Basson.

Read the complete column here.

Melanie Verwoerd: Thich Nhat Hanh, Julius Malema and dreams of vetkoek

We should see the person faces and really feel the struggling of the “others”, writes Melanie Verwoerd. Instead of seeing them as a burden or menace, we have to cease and stretch out a hand.

Read the complete column here.

Qaanitah Hunter: Forget who Ramaphosa’s up against at ANC conference. Its about his running mate

While everybody’s consideration is concentrated on who Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponent shall be on the elective convention later this 12 months following the Limpopo endorsement, Qaanitah Hunter argues that the main target ought to actually be on who Ramaphosa’s working mate shall be.

Read the complete column here.

Pieter du Toit: A view from abroad – SA is missing the boat, the point and on the road to nowhere

South Africa is going through crises on a number of fronts, but it surely would not appear as if the federal government understands the urgency of probably the most urgent ones. A newly arrived diplomat gave Pieter du Toit perception into how the nation is seen overseas.

Read the complete column here.

To obtain Opinions Weekly, join the e-newsletter here.