Ramaphosa’s stolen millions: the Namibian connection | News24

In 2020 Namibian authorities shortly recognized suspects following a break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm. One was even arrested after crossing into Namibia illegally.

But Namibian sources allege SA intelligence again channels have been used to get the Namibians to let the matter go, purportedly to guard Ramaphosa.

Now Arthur Fraser’s prison grievance places the president on the spot: what did he do, what did he know and why the cover-up?

Information obtained by amaBhungane factors to a serious cover-up of the 2020 theft of some US$4-million in money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala sport farm in Limpopo.

Now the prison grievance in opposition to Ramaphosa laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser on Wednesday has massively raised the stakes over what precisely occurred within the days following the break-in on 9 February 2020.

The key questions are: what did Ramaphosa do, what did he know, and why was it hushed up?

Late on Saturday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya despatched a message in response to detailed questions from amaBhungane, stating: “My apologies. Because of the volume of detailed questions we have received, most of which we cannot answer due to pending investigation, we are going to release a statement later to address the issue.”

What we do know is authorities in Namibian regulation enforcement businesses have been alerted to about N$6-million (about R6 million) transferred by the suspects into Namibian accounts between February and May 2020.

One of the suspects, Imanuwela David, a Namibian-born particular person who additionally carries a South African passport, was arrested after illegally crossing into Namibia on or about 12 June 2020.

Amabhungane on Saturday reached David by way of WhatsApp however he claimed we had the unsuitable quantity and he didn’t know what we have been speaking about, regardless of the quantity being confirmed by one in all his buddies. He then blocked us.

By 16 June 2020, Namibian journalists have been already conscious that David was allegedly linked to a “theft worth around R50-million from a farm belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa”.

According to a Namibian police assertion, David was in possession of a TAG Hauer watch price N$ 28 000, a Rolex watch price N$ 280 000 and gold chain price N$ 163 000, plus 11 US$100 notes.

Government sources informed Namibian journalist Tileni Mongudhi on the time South African authorities appeared reluctant to help or present info.

Mongudhi was informed {that a} “back channel” intelligence strategy between Namibian and South African officers revealed that David was being monitored as a member of a bunch suspected of getting damaged into Ramaphosa’s home round February or early March this yr.

The Namibian safety sources stated the SA authorities was denying the incident, allegedly as a result of the president may discover it tough to clarify the money in his home and the safety breach.

They stated it was allegedly an inside job and one of many cleaners was a suspect. The gang supposedly made off with money price R50 million.

This info, revealed in June 2020, is remarkably correct in comparison with the allegations contained in a press release issued by Fraser on Wednesday.

Fraser wrote, “The prices emanate from the theft of hundreds of thousands of US {dollars}. (in extra of 4 million US {dollars}) hid throughout the premises of the President’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who have been colluding together with his home employee.

“They also include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery. The president concealed the crime from the South African Police Service and/or South African Revenue Service (SARS) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence.”

In response, the presidency issued a statement noting “President Ramaphosa is clear there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Mr Fraser’s statement.”

The Presidency confirmed a robbery took place at the president’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020, in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen while Ramaphosa was attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation.

That fact may hold the key to cover-up and to Fraser’s apparently intimate knowledge of what took place.

The head of the Presidential Protection Unit is Major-General Walter “Wally” Rhoode.

As amaBhungane has previously reported, Rhoode has been accused of previously receiving cash payments from the State Security Agency (SSA) or one of its covert structures, including during the time he was contracted to Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign — a time when Jacob Zuma was president and Fraser was running the SSA.

Now an extract, purporting to be a page from Fraser’s affidavit in support of his criminal complaint, has appeared on social media, showing security camera footage of the theft was handed to Fraser “by a member of Major-General Rhoode’s team”.

Fraser did not respond to questions about his relationship and interactions with Rhoode that were WhatsApped to his attorney Eric Mabuza, who also previously represented former president Jacob Zuma. He also did not respond to a request for access to his affidavit, although this found its way to controversial Independent Group reporter Mzilikazi wa Afrika.

Rhoode told amaBhungane he was precluded by police rules from responding to media queries.

Nevertheless, information pieced together by amaBhungane suggests Rhoode or his team adopted a heavy-handed approach to the investigation, which gave rise to Fraser’s allegations of kidnapping.

AmaBhungane was able to trace someone who previously worked at Phala-Phala and knows and speaks to David (the Namibian suspect) regularly.

He told us the kidnapping story was credible.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he was informed by one of his former colleagues that Ramaphosa’s helper, whose name is Froliana, was kept locked in a room on the farm for about two to three days with her brother.

The two were apparently interrogated by a number of black, Indian and white officials who were thought to be either police or intelligence.

They did ask them so many questions like the whole day until 2am the following day. They would give them three to four hours to sleep and then the following day they would be on top of them again with questions.

The source said that according to the version he heard, the Phala-Phala domestic worker had discovered the money and took pictures and videos. She showed her brother, who was the one who shared the information with David and the other suspects.

“There are a few Namibian women who work on the farm, one of them cracked when the house manager was questioning them and implicated Froliana,” said the man.

When she was asked to explain what happened, she confessed her brother organised the break-in with guys who had come from Johannesburg.

She apparently claimed to have not been part of it but had received money from the brother afterwards, which was around R40 000. Following her confession, she was ordered to ask her brother to fetch her from the farm and that’s how they got hold of him and kept them hostage.

Both earlier Namibian reports and wa Afrika’s quotation from the Fraser affidavit claim the cash “was concealed in the furniture in the main farmhouse”.

Details of David’s escape add to suspicions of a excessive stage cover-up – with or with out Ramaphosa’s information.

According to a Namibian police report seen by amaBhungane, David was assisted to exit South Africa and cross the border illegally by an individual who works as “head of intelligence” in Durban, South Africa and was generally known as “Mr Jele “or “Papa J”.

This “Papa J” allegedly paid folks R50 000 in Namibia and South Africa to smuggle David out.

The police report stated “Papa J” allegedly contacted a Zambian who in flip contacted “Mr Ngalangi” to help.

It is understood that Paulus Ngalangi, who acted as chief govt officer of National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor), collected David on the Namibian border after he crossed the Orange River in a canoe.

Ngalangi was Fishcor’s finance chief and was accountable for the parastatal’s purse when greater than N$75 million was allegedly diverted from the nationwide fishing company to fund Swapo, political leaders and enterprise folks within the so-called “Fishrot scandal”.

While transporting David to Windhoek, Ngalangi was accompanied by a policeman, Hendrick Hidipo Nghede.

The trial of the 2 males, who’ve pleaded not responsible to prices concerned in aiding and abetting an unlawful immigrant, resumes on Monday.

What is evident is makes an attempt by Namibian authorities to acquire help from South African regulation enforcement have been met with failure.

Amabhungane understands the Namibian authorities additionally approached the South African embassy in Namibia with details about David and his accomplices (whose names are identified to amaBhungane) and individually delivered a request for Mutual authorized help setting out the proof in opposition to the three males.

These initiatives yielded have been unsuccessful.

Instead, amaBhungane was informed by Namibian sources that top stage “back channel” communications ensued with the Namibian authorities to influence them to maintain the matter quiet and that Fraser might have performed a task.

As a results of this non-cooperation, David was, in November 2020, able to plead responsible to minor prices underneath the Namibian Immigration Act.

According to an official Namibian assertion, he paid a fantastic of N$ 20 000 in respect of his sentence and was launched on the identical day. A 48-hour discover was issued to him by an immigration officer to depart the nation and he left Namibia by way of Noordoewer Border Post on 14 November 2020 at about 08:00.

Amabhungane recommended to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson that the one cheap clarification for this collection of occasions was that there was no want to pursue the investigation as a result of it could reveal that both the president or Mr Rhoode – or members of their respective groups – had dedicated crimes in the middle of or aftermath of the theft incident.

We famous, “Depending on his knowledge of these events, the President and/or Mr Rhoode has/have placed the President in a position of great vulnerability, which Mr Fraser has now chosen to exploit.”

The president has but to reply.

