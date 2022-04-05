Rameez Patel: State and defence lock horns over new video evidence in alleged wife killer’s trial | News24

Rameez Patel supported by his second spouse, Nasreen Mayet, in court docket in Polokwane.

Rameez Patel says his brother confessed to mendacity in

court docket in a video clip.

The video is now on the centre of arguments between

the State and the defence.

Judge Joseph Raulinga has directed that analysis be

performed on the admissibility of the video.

Murder-accused Rameez Patel advised the Polokwane High

Court in Limpopo that he was in possession of a video clip during which his brother

confessed that he had lied in his testimony towards him.

Patel’s brother, Razeen, had earlier in his

testimony in court docket closely implicated him within the homicide of his spouse Fatima.

Rameez Patel stands accused of killing Fatima at

their marital residence within the suburb of Nirvana, in Polokwane, on 10 April 2015.

Rameez Patel, his second spouse Nasreen Mayet and advocate Meshack Thipe exterior court docket in Polokwane. Netwerk24 PHOTO: Deaan Vivier

He took to the witness stand on Monday to be

re-examined by his lawyer Meshack Thipe, when he mentioned that his brother had

apologised in a video clip about his testimony.

He mentioned the brother confessed within the video clip

that he lied in his testimony and apologised for implicating him.

However, he admitted by means of his lawyer that the

video was by no means launched as a part of the physique of proof within the docket. He

additionally mentioned he got here to be in possession of the video on 7 May 2021.

Patel mentioned he solely spoke of the video on the finish of

his cross-examination by the State late final yr.

Patel advised the court docket:

I could not introduce the video in court docket. It appears Razeen took the video himself and it was despatched to me on 7 May 2021.

He admitted that he testified prior to now that his

brother was now staying with him.

His lawyer advised the court docket that he supposed to

produce the video and its content material in court docket as proof. Thipe additionally intends to

name Patel’s brother to testify.

It was at this stage {that a} heated authorized argument

ensued between the defence lawyer and state prosecutor, advocate Lethabo

Mashiane.

Mashiane objected on the grounds that the defence

was attempting to introduce new proof throughout re-examination of a witness, which

was not permitted.

He additionally objected to Patel’s brother being referred to as

once more in court docket as a defence witness.

Mashiane mentioned:

Razeen can’t be the witness of each the State and the defence.

Judge Joseph Raulinga ordered that each the State

and the defence use a analysis unit based mostly in court docket to search out out whether or not the

video clip could possibly be admitted as proof at this late stage, and different issues

associated to it.

He anticipated the analysis to have been accomplished by

the time the case resumes on Tuesday, 5 April.

Series of deaths

Patel is standing trial for the homicide of his spouse

in 2015 after an alleged heated argument about his extramarital affairs.

Razeen was later shot at a number of occasions in Mankweng

exterior Polokwane, however survived.

He later testified in court docket that Patel had

confessed to him that he had killed his spouse. He then advised their mom about

the circumstances that led to the dying of Patel’s spouse.

Rameez Patel throughout certainly one of his court docket appearances. Son File, Son

Their mom confronted Patel concerning the matter. She

was later attacked and killed at her residence.

Patel was linked to the homicide by means of a police

investigation, and he nonetheless has to face trial on a cost of homicide.

His father, Firoz, was additionally attacked and killed in

an unresolved theft. Yunus Mayet, the daddy of his present spouse, Nazreen,

was additionally kidnapped and killed.

However, Patel was not linked to the 2 crimes.

