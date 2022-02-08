Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan

Here at this Asian meals bar in Kazan competitors is underway to see who can eat a bowl of ramen noodles the quickest.

Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish of wheat noodles, meat and broth.

Only chopsticks and a spoon are within the fingers of the contributors. Forks or serving to your self with fingers should not allowed. The plates should not be raised from the desk.

According to the administration of the bar Zero within the capital of Tatarstan Republic the place the occasion came about, the concept is a tribute to comparable competitions in Japan.

This was the primary competitors of this sort run by the bar however, as a consequence of its success, the organisers consider they may repeat it sooner or later.