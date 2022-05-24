Ramit Varma drops out of L.A. mayoral race, endorses Rick Caruso

The quickly shrinking checklist of Los Angeles mayoral candidates grew one title shorter Monday, as long-shot candidate Ramit Varma dropped out and endorsed real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Varma entered the race with a splash final fall, renting out Banc of California Stadium for a 400-person launch occasion the place he promised to finish homelessness and lower authorities waste. But regardless of billboards plastered along with his face and the slogan “A New Kind of Mayor,” the tech entrepreneur’s largely self-funded marketing campaign struggled to realize broader traction with voters within the months that adopted.

Polling conducted in late March and early April confirmed he had the assist of 1% of probably voters.

“Although Rick and I have very different backgrounds and experiences, I found that we are united by a common purpose,” Varma mentioned in a press release Monday. “We both want Los Angeles to be a city that is safe, affordable, and clean. A city that our children and decades to come can be proud of.”

Varma’s departure comes on the heels of two well-known native politicians leaving the race: City Atty. Mike Feuer ended his campaign and endorsed Rep. Karen Bass final week, simply days after Councilmember Joe Buscaino dropped out and endorsed Caruso.

Bass and Caruso are the clear frontrunners within the race to switch Mayor Eric Garcetti, although different candidates nonetheless within the race embody Councilmember Kevin de León, who launched two new tv and digital commercials final week, and activist Gina Viola, who has commanded a small however devoted following operating to the left of Bass.

Ballots have already been printed and mailed, which means voters can technically nonetheless choose Varma, Feuer or Buscaino as their alternative. Those votes will nonetheless be counted.

Angelenos have till June 7 to mark and return their ballots. The high two vote-getters within the June election will advance to a November runoff except a single candidate receives greater than 50% of the vote and wins outright.

Varma, an Encino resident and co-founder of the net tutoring agency Revolution Prep, had put $4 million of his personal cash into his marketing campaign since stepping into the race final October. Running on bringing a data-driven strategy to City Hall, Varma told The Times last month that he deliberate to place cash into billboards, digital promoting and radio spots.

“I want it to be known to the people that there is a third option — a businessman who isn’t an out-of-touch billionaire, a person of color who isn’t a defund-the-police progressive,” he mentioned on the time.