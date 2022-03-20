Ramos-Horta on brink of claiming presidency in East Timor elections

But amid a bitter standoff between main events by which governing coalitions have collapsed, Xanana’s CNRT might want him to return the favour for supporting his run for president. It is now in opposition and regards the present coalition authorities led by Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak as illegitimate.

“Whoever [the president] is will face the initial challenge of bringing Timor’s fractious political parties together,” mentioned Professor Michael Leach, an professional in East Timor politics at Swinburne University of Technology.

“If it is Ramos-Horta, he is under pressure from the people who backed him to dissolve parliament. [The next] election is due a year from now in 2023 but the CNRT want an early election.

“The countervailing pressure that he would be under is that the president is the head of state and needs to bring the whole country with him and bring the country together. Dissolving parliament would be politically controversial, so that’s something the president needs to manage, the formation of government.”