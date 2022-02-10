Rampaging COVID the latest threat to Afghanistan

As of Tuesday, WHO recorded 7442 deaths and near 167,000 infections within the nation for the reason that begin of the pandemic virtually two years in the past. Without large-scale testing, these comparatively low figures are believed to be a results of excessive under-reporting.

Masks for gross sales in Kabul. The Taliban have launched consciousness and vaccine campaigns however “people aren’t listening”. Credit:AP

Meanwhile, the brand new Taliban administration says it’s attempting to push vaccines on a sceptical inhabitants that always sees them as harmful.

With 3.2 million vaccine doses in inventory, Hazhir mentioned the administration has launched a marketing campaign by way of mosques, clerics and cellular vaccine clinics to get extra folks vaccinated. Currently barely 27 per cent of the 38 million inhabitants has been vaccinated, most with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Getting Afghans to comply with even a minimal of security protocols, like mask-wearing and social distancing, has been close to inconceivable, Liwal mentioned. For many struggling to feed their households, COVID-19 ranks low on their record of fears, he mentioned. The Public Health Ministry has run consciousness campaigns in regards to the worth of masks and social distancing, however most individuals aren’t listening.