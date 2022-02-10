Rampaging COVID the latest threat to Afghanistan
As of Tuesday, WHO recorded 7442 deaths and near 167,000 infections within the nation for the reason that begin of the pandemic virtually two years in the past. Without large-scale testing, these comparatively low figures are believed to be a results of excessive under-reporting.
Meanwhile, the brand new Taliban administration says it’s attempting to push vaccines on a sceptical inhabitants that always sees them as harmful.
With 3.2 million vaccine doses in inventory, Hazhir mentioned the administration has launched a marketing campaign by way of mosques, clerics and cellular vaccine clinics to get extra folks vaccinated. Currently barely 27 per cent of the 38 million inhabitants has been vaccinated, most with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Getting Afghans to comply with even a minimal of security protocols, like mask-wearing and social distancing, has been close to inconceivable, Liwal mentioned. For many struggling to feed their households, COVID-19 ranks low on their record of fears, he mentioned. The Public Health Ministry has run consciousness campaigns in regards to the worth of masks and social distancing, however most individuals aren’t listening.
Even within the Afghan Japan hospital, the place indicators warn folks that mask-wearing is necessary, most individuals within the dimly lit halls have been with out masks. In the intensive care unit, the place half of the ten sufferers within the ward have been on ventilators, docs and attendants wore solely surgical masks and robes for defense as they moved from mattress to mattress.
The head of the unit, Dr Naeemullah, mentioned he wanted extra ventilators and, much more urgently, he wanted docs educated on utilizing ventilators. He was overstretched and barely paid, however felt duty-bound to serve his sufferers. Liwal mentioned a number of docs have left Afghanistan.
Most of the hospital’s 200 workers come to work recurrently regardless of months with out pay.
In December, a US-based charity affiliated with Johns Hopkins University offered two months funding, which gave the hospital employees their December wage and a promise of one other paycheck in January. The Public Health Ministry is now in negotiations with WHO to take over the price of operating the hospital by way of June, mentioned Liwal.
Liwal mentioned different Kabul hospitals used to have the ability to take some sufferers, however now not have the sources. With an absence of funds and employees leaving, 33 amenities providing COVID-19 remedy nationwide have shut down.
The Afghan Japan hospital’s solely microbiologist, Dr Faridullah Qazizada, earned lower than $US1000 a month earlier than the Taliban took energy. He has acquired just one month’s wage since August, he mentioned. He says his gear and amenities are barely enough.
“The whole health system has been destroyed,” he mentioned.
AP