Rampant branch closures and job cuts help Spain’s banks post huge earnings

Spanish banking big Santander on Wednesday mentioned it has bounced again from the pandemic because it returned to revenue final 12 months, beating analyst expectations and exceeding its pre-COVID earnings.

Likewise, Spain’s second-largest financial institution BBVA mentioned on Thursday that it noticed a powerful rebound in 2021 following the Covid disaster, tripling its internet income due to a restoration in enterprise exercise.

It’s the same story for Unicaja (€137 million revenue in 2021), Caixabank (€5.2 billion revenue due to merge with Bankia), Sabadell (€530 million revenue final 12 months), Abanca (€323 million revenue) and all of Spain’s different essential banks.

This could also be promising information for Spain’s banking sector, however their income have come at a price for a lot of of their staff and prospects.

In 2021, 19,000 financial institution staff misplaced their jobs, virtually all by state-approved ERE layoffs, meant for firms struggling financially.

BBVA staff protest in opposition to layoffs in May 2021 in Madrid. Spain’s second-largest financial institution BBVA is trying to shed 3,800 jobs, affecting 16 % of its workers, in a transfer denounced by unions as “scandalous”. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Around 11 % of financial institution branches in Spain have additionally been closed down in 2021 as a part of Spanish banks’ makes an attempt to chop prices, regardless that they’ve agreed to pay just below €5 billion in compensation.

Rampant department closures have in flip resulted in 2,200 ATMs being eliminated because the Covid-19 pandemic started, regardless that the usage of cajeros automáticos went up by 20 % in 2021.

There are actually 48,300 ATMs in Spain, ranges not seen since 2001.

Apart from losses attributable to the coronavirus disaster, Spain’s monetary establishments have justified the lay-offs, department closures and ATM removals beneath the premise that there was already a shift to on-line banking happening amongst prospects.

But the issue has been round for longer in a rustic with stark inhabitants variations between the cities and so-called ‘Empty Spain’, with rural communities and aged folks bearing the brunt of it.

Caixabank laid off virtually 6,500 employees within the first sixth months of 2021. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

Just this month, a 78-year-old Valencian man has than collected 400,000+ signatures in an internet petition calling for Spanish banks to supply face-to-face customer support that’s “humane” to aged folks, spurring the Bank of Spain and even Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to publicly say they might handle the issue.

It’s value noting that between 2008 and 2019, Spain had the best variety of department closures and financial institution job cuts in Europe, with 48 % of its branches shuttered in contrast with a bloc-wide common of 31 %.

Below is extra detailed info on how Santander and BBVA, Spain’s two greatest banks, have reported their large income in 2021.

Santander

Driven by a powerful efficiency within the United States and Britain, the financial institution booked a internet revenue of €8.1 billion in 2021, near a 12-year excessive.

It was an enormous enchancment from 2020 when the pandemic hit and the financial institution suffered a internet lack of €8.7 billion after it was compelled to jot down down the worth of a number of of its branches, notably within the UK. It was additionally larger than 2019, when the financial institution posted a internet revenue of €6.5 billion.

Analysts from FactSet have been anticipating income of €7.9 billion.

“Our 2021 results demonstrate once again the value of our scale and presence across both developed and developing markets, with attributable profit 25 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels in 2019,” mentioned chief govt Ana Botin in an announcement.

Net banking revenue, the equal to turnover, additionally elevated, reaching €33.4 billion, in comparison with €31.9 billion in 2020. This dynamic was made attainable by a powerful enhance in buyer numbers, with the group now counting virtually 153 million prospects worldwide.

“We have added five million new customers in the last 12 months alone,” mentioned Botin.

Santander carried out notably properly in Europe and North America, with income doubling in fixed euros in comparison with 2020. In the UK, the place Santander has a powerful presence, present revenue even “quadrupled” over the identical interval to €1.6 billion.

Last 12 months’s internet loss was the primary in Banco Santander’s historical past, after having to revise downwards the worth of a number of of its subsidiaries, notably within the UK, due to COVID.

The banking big, which minimize almost 3,500 jobs on the finish of 2020, in September introduced an interim shareholder payout of €1.7 billion for its 2021 outcomes. “In the coming weeks, we will announce additional compensation linked to the 2021 results,” it mentioned.

BBVA

The group, which primarily operates in Spain but additionally in Latin America, Mexico and Turkey, posted income of €4.65 billion ($5.25 billion), up from €1.3 billion a 12 months earlier.

The outcome, which adopted a strong fourth quarter with income of €1.34 billion, was larger than anticipated, with FactSet analysts anticipating a determine of €4.32 billion .

Excluding non-recurring objects, resembling the result of a restructuring plan launched final 12 months, it generated income of 5.07 billion euros in what was the best determine “in 10 years”, the financial institution mentioned in an announcement.

In 2020, the Spanish financial institution noticed its internet revenue tumble 63 % because of asset depreciation and provisions taken in opposition to a rise in unhealthy loans because of the financial fallout of the virus disaster.

“The economic recovery over the past year has brought with it a marked upturn in banking activity, mainly in the loan portfolio,” the financial institution defined, pointing to a discount of the provisions put in place due to Covid.

In 2021, BBVA added a “record” 8.7 million new prospects, largely because of the progress of its on-line actions. It now has 81.7 million prospects worldwide.

The group’s internet curiosity margins additionally rose 6.1 % year-on-year to €14.7 billion, mentioned the financial institution, which is present process a cost-cutting drive.

So far, it has axed 2,935 jobs and closed down 480 branches because the banking sector undergoes rising digitalisation and fewer and fewer transactions are carried out over-the-counter.

At the tip of 2020, BBVA offered its US unit to PNC Financial Services for almost 10 billion euros and determined to reinvest a number of the funds within the Turkish market.

In November, it launched a bid to take full management of its Turkish lending subsidiary Garanti, providing €2.25 billion ($2.6 billion) to purchase the 50.15 % stake it doesn’t but personal.

The deal must be finalised within the first quarter of 2022.