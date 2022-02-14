Rams battle Bengals for Super Bowl glory

A star-studded Los Angeles Rams staff will search to disclaim the giant-killing Cincinnati Bengals a Hollywood ending within the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams face Cincinnati Bengals in America’s greatest sport of the yr — Super Bowl 56.

More than 100 million Americans are anticipated to tune is as Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Joe Burrow’s Bengals do battle within the Super Bowl.

The gorgeous model new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, will host the NFL’s season-ending showpiece.

Here’s all you have to know for Monday’s (Australian time) extravaganza.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

When is the Super Bowl?

For Australian audiences, the SuperBowl begins as we speak at 10:30am AEDT. The sport is being held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Rams’ house floor.

What time is it in Australia?

The sport begins at 10:30am AEDT however protection will begin earlier than this.

Who’s enjoying?

The Los Angeles Rams grew to become the second staff in historical past to achieve a Super Bowl in their very own stadium.

They adopted within the footsteps of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers final yr in reserving their spot within the showpiece.

They gained the NFC West division with a 12-5 report after which beat Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers to achieve the Super Bowl.

This would be the Rams’ fifth look within the Super Bowl and so they’ve gained it as soon as earlier than in 1999.

The Cincinnati Bengals, in the meantime, have by no means gained NFL’s greatest prize.

They misplaced each their earlier appearances — each within the Nineteen Eighties in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers.

The AFC North champions gained 10 and misplaced seven of their regular-season video games.

And they’ve had a heart-stopping route by means of the play-offs with wins over Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Those three victories got here at a mixed 13 factors with the final two rounds coming right down to a late subject purpose from Evan McPherson.

Who are the important thing gamers?

Cincinnati Bengals are led by their good second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 2020 No.1 total draft decide has bounced again in model after his rookie yr ended with a horror knee ligament damage.

He’s been helped this yr by the arrival of rookie huge receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The pair gained the nationwide championship collectively in faculty, and have been reunited within the skilled sport.

On the defensive aspect of the ball, defensive finish Trey Hendrickson was voted to the Pro Bowl and can try to disrupt LA’s offence.

There’s lots for him and the Bengals to try to disrupt in opposition to a star-studded staff.

The Rams have a fearsome huge receiving corps within the form of league chief Cooper Kupp, famous person Odell Beckham and the electrical Van Jefferson.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has massive stress on his shoulders after the Rams gave up two first-round draft picks for his companies in the summertime.

Their fearsome defence additionally options a number of the greatest stars within the sport within the form of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd.

Where is it being performed?

The epic SoFi Stadium will probably be centre of the sporting world on Sunday night time.

The 70,000-seat area in Inglewood was constructed by Arsenal and LA Rams proprietor Stan Kroenke and opened in September 2020.

It options a big cover roof that may undertaking content material into the sky about LA, and a 120m lengthy 4K video board inside.

SoFi Stadium is the most important and most costly stadium within the NFL and has set a brand new benchmark around the globe.

Who’s performing within the half-time present?

This yr’s half-time present will function quite a few RnB and hip hop legends.

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg will probably be joined by the likes of Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar on the sector at SoFi Stadium.

This story was first published by The Sun

Originally printed as Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles Rams battle Cincinatti Bengals at SoFi Stadium