Rams’ Sean McVay on why he spurned potential big TV offer

Sean McVay’s choice to return as Rams head coach rather than jump to the NFL broadcast booth — Amazon Prime Video ready to supply a five-year, $100 million contract, as first reported by The Post’s Andrew Marchand — was an necessary piece in Los Angeles’ design to repeat as champions.

“Just the timing and everything that surrounded it, it’s very flattering. I’m humbled by it,” McVay mentioned Wednesday in his first prolonged interview since deciding on his future. “To say that down the line that [broadcasting] is not something I’m very intrigued by would not be accurate, but I’m totally committed to coaching.”

McVay, 36, simply grew to become the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl, however he was clear even earlier than successful the ring that he’s not a lifer. The soon-to-be groom has plans to lift a household with a much less time-consuming job sooner or later.

“It doesn’t get lost on me the amount of people who took a chance on me when I was 30 years old as a head coach [and] the investment in these relationships with players and coaches,” McVay mentioned. “As soon as you make that decision to move forward, I think the clarity and the peace that I had, you knew this is exactly what I wanted to do. There was really never a doubt.”

Sean McVay USA TODAY Sports

McVay spoke with reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles because the NFL mix bought underway.

“More than anything,” McVay mentioned, “you really find a purpose when you are coaching and working with people that you love.”

McVay reportedly was incomes $8.5 million per yr to teach the Rams. It is anticipated he obtained a elevate, however even the NFL’s top-earning coach, Bill Belichick, reportedly makes $18 million to double as basic supervisor. That doesn’t equal Amazon’s attractive pay-more, do-less pitch.

“How deep [negotiations] got is kind of stuff you want to keep behind the scenes,” McVay mentioned. “I’ve always been drawn to the game and what a cool opportunity to stay connected, but you aren’t totally connected in a lot of ways that bring you that joy. You don’t miss some of the bad feelings that accompany being a head coach, too, but I finished this season probably as refreshed and rejuvenated as I’ve ever been.”

Former Saints coach Sean Payton just lately unexpectedly left the sidelines and might be becoming a member of the FOX broadcast sales space because the alternative for analyst Troy Aikman, who signed a deal value greater than $18 million per yr with ESPN, based on The Post’s Marchand. Niners basic supervisor John Lynch, a former analyst for FOX, additionally drew curiosity on this surging broadcasting arms race.

“It’s something that’s become really prevalent,” mentioned McVay, whose teaching profession was influenced by his grandfather, former Giants head coach John McVay. “It’s incredible to be a part of a game that has so many different avenues of being able to financially support your family in great ways. It’s like anything else, the more options you have, it’s helpful, but I’m really happy for a lot of people who have been able to benefit.”

Where profitable faculty soccer applications at all times needed to fear about coaches being lured to the professionals, John Madden stood alone because the profitable NFL coach who discovered another path within the broadcast sales space. The McVay- and Payton-fueled offseason might be a tipping level.

“If we had an economics expert on the call, he would probably say that is organic bottom-up market forces at play that now you have to deal with and react to,” Rams basic supervisor Les Snead mentioned. “This country is not perfect, but what it does allow people to do is there is some semblance of trying to control your destiny.”

Snead added, “Like a lot of things in sport, this isn’t necessarily the conventional, traditional way. But nowadays you are seeing networks knock on doors. They are trying to be good, too.”